Louisville Vs. Virginia Postponed To November 14 Because Of Coronavirus

Louisville and Virginia won’t play as scheduled this Saturday because of coronavirus.

The Cavaliers announced Wednesday night that the game had been postponed to November 14 after “positive tests and subsequent quarantining within the Louisville football team.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The game will now kick at 3:30 EST on the ACC Network.

Another day in the world of college football, and another game gets postponed or canceled. At least this one is just postponed.

Wisconsin has had two straight games canceled, and they’re not getting rescheduled. It’s almost like the ACC, Big 12 and SEC all knew what they were doing when they created schedules with flexibility.

Meanwhile, the morons running the B1G left themselves no wiggle room as we try to play football during a global pandemic.

Virginia and Louisville will still get to play. Is it annoying to be delayed? Yes, but at least the game is happening. That’s much better than what can be said about the Big 10.

For those interested, make sure to catch it at 3:30 EST November 14. While they’re not powerhouse programs, it’s still ACC football.