Actress Natalie Morales Says Some Cuban-Americans Are ‘10000 Percent Brainwashed’ And That’s Why They Voted For Trump

Actress Natalie Morales said she thinks some Cuban-Americans voted for President Donald Trump because they are “10000 percent brainwashed.”

“They aren’t racist,” the 35-year-old tweeted to her thousands of followers after election results from Florida showed Trump won the state. The comments were noted by the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Thursday.

"They aren't bad people who want bad things for the world," she added. "They are 10000 percent brainwashed."

The "first-generation daughter of Cuban refugees" went on to explain that people from Cuba, Venezuela and "other Latinx people" have been targeted in Florida by the "ads, FB videos and misinformation" about "how all Dems are radical socialist commies" and said "they work."

“They work because they use and abuse the trauma of my people,” the “Dead To Me” star explained. “This applies to Cubans, but also Venezuelans and all the other Latinx people who fled from poverty and violent, oppressive regimes. The bs they see on FoxNews has made them TRULY scared of Bernie [Sanders] and anyone like him. Even Latina AOC.”

“They were sold the same promises in their countries: ‘Equality for all!'” she added. “‘Socialism works and everyone is equal!’ But those promises turned sour. They turned communist. They turned into Castro. Into Maduro. They turned into suffering and fleeing and death and trauma.”

And even though Sanders wasn’t on the ticket those she knows in the state who supported Trump told her that “‘[Joe] Biden is just going to do what Bernie says.'”

"'They're going to say Biden is too weak to lead and Kamala [Harris] is going to take over and she is for killing babies after they are born!'" Morales wrote. "'Biden is just saying what we want to hear but he's a communist.'"

The “Santa Clarita Diet” star concluded her lengthy Twitter thread sharing how she thinks it’s “important for our growth that we try to understand each other [and] ourselves more.”

“This election has certainly made it look like we are truly divided,” she added. “But I don’t think it’s that black and white. (Or Blue and Red).”