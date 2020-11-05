Navy Vs. Tulsa Postponed Because Of Coronavirus

Navy’s upcoming game against Tulsa has been postponed.

The Midshipmen announced Thursday morning that the Saturday matchup has been postponed because of “positive COVID-19 cases at the Naval Academy and the ensuing quarantine of student-athletes.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s not known right now whether or not the game will be rescheduled.

Damn, the hits just don’t stop coming recently in the world of football. The NFL has some issues, and college football is getting slammed.

The Wisconsin Badgers have been absolutely hosed by coronavirus, Virginia’s upcoming game against Louisville has been postponed and now Navy’s game against Tulsa is almost certainly not happening.

The reality of the situation is that we have to be flexible. That’s what happens when you play football during a global pandemic.

Having said that, you’d think the Naval Academy would be great at handling coronavirus given the fact that it’s always isolated to a degree.

Apparently, that’d be a bad assumption to make because the game isn’t happening thanks to the Midshipmen.

We’ll see if the game gets rescheduled, but I highly doubt that’s going to happen.