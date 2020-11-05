NBA Player Alize Johnson Surprises His Mom With A New House

Indiana Pacers forward Alize Johnson recently pulled off an awesome surprise for his mom.

In a video tweeted by the Pacers, Johnson brought his mother to a big house, and then informed her that it's now her's.

Her reaction will 100% melt your heart. She dropped to the ground as she was overwhelmed by her emotions. You can watch the incredible moment below.

.@AlizeJohnson surprised his mom with a brand new home ???????? ????ig: alizejohnson24 pic.twitter.com/8JbwXKlnXN — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 3, 2020

Damn, is it just me or is it a little bit dusty in here? That is simply an incredible video and an incredible moment for Johnson and his family.

As overwhelmed with joy as his mother was, I can only imagine the kind of happiness Alize must have experienced giving his mother a new home.

You only have one mother in this life, and you should all treat her incredibly well because she’s not being replaced once she’s gone.

Clearly, Johnson understands this fact, and obviously wants to make sure his mother is taken care of.

Props to him for pulling off the awesome move. That’s without a doubt the best video we’ll see all day.