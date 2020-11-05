Official In Nevada Says He’s ‘Concerned’ About The Safety Of His Election Staff

An official in Clark County, Nevada, said Thursday afternoon that he is concerned about the safety of his election staff, who are counting some of the final votes remaining in the state.

In a press conference, Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria gave an update on the progress they have made counting votes but said he is concerned about the safety of his staff, as there have been protesters on both sides demanding results to the election and that every vote is counted properly.

“I could tell you that my wife and my mother are very concerned for me, but we have security here. We have law enforcement who are protecting us. I am concerned for the safety of my staff. We’re putting measures into place to make sure that we have the security that’s necessary,” Gloria said. “Again, we’re going to begin to monitor the vehicles as they come in to make sure that they should be here and that they’re parking properly so that we don’t prevent our employees from having an issue getting in and out of the facility.”

Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria: “I am concerned for the safety of my staff.”pic.twitter.com/Ruy18th9rP — The Recount (@therecount) November 5, 2020

“But I feel safe. We’re going to be okay. We’re going to continue to count. We will not allow anyone to stop us from doing what our duty in counting ballots,” Gloria continued. (RELATED: Dozens Arrested During Violent Demonstrations In New York City)

The Nevada Secretary of state’s office said that the state will not post any more numbers Thursday, saying the next drop of numbers will come Friday morning. (RELATED: Why Did Georgia, Pennsylvania Centers Pause Vote Counting?)

As of Thursday afternoon, Biden leads President Donald Trump by 11,438 votes.