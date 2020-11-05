Ohio State Releases Chilling Hype Video For The Game Against Rutgers

Ohio State has dropped a great hype video for the game against Rutgers.

The Buckeyes are known for bringing the heat when it comes to hype videos, and this one is just as great as you’d expect. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It’s a shot of adrenaline straight to the soul.

View this post on Instagram Back in The Shoe to #Fight under the lights. A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Nov 5, 2020 at 10:36am PST

Everyone knows I hate Ohio State. All they do is ruin my hopes and dreams on a regular basis when we play in the B1G title game or regular season.

I’ve been crystal clear on this fact, and it’s not a secret at all. I’ll go to my grave feeling the same way.

RAPID REACTION: Ohio State beats Wisconsin for the Big 10 title. I’m heartbroken, and the refs absolutely screwed the Badgers. The officials should be investigated by the FBI! pic.twitter.com/rz8vkM2kIT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 8, 2019

Having said that, I get paid to tell the truth, and the truth is that Ohio State is an elite program on the field and when it comes to making hype videos.

They’re always electric, and get you in the perfect mood for the game. Judging from this one from the Buckeyes, Rutgers is going to get boat raced off of the field this Saturday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Nov 5, 2020 at 7:12am PST

Tune in at 7:30 EST on BTN to watch all the action go down!