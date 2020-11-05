Editorial

Ohio State Releases Chilling Hype Video For The Game Against Rutgers

Oct 24, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs during the third quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Ohio State has dropped a great hype video for the game against Rutgers.

The Buckeyes are known for bringing the heat when it comes to hype videos, and this one is just as great as you’d expect. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It’s a shot of adrenaline straight to the soul.

 

Back in The Shoe to #Fight under the lights.

Everyone knows I hate Ohio State. All they do is ruin my hopes and dreams on a regular basis when we play in the B1G title game or regular season.

I’ve been crystal clear on this fact, and it’s not a secret at all. I’ll go to my grave feeling the same way.

Having said that, I get paid to tell the truth, and the truth is that Ohio State is an elite program on the field and when it comes to making hype videos.

They’re always electric, and get you in the perfect mood for the game. Judging from this one from the Buckeyes, Rutgers is going to get boat raced off of the field this Saturday.

 

Tune in at 7:30 EST on BTN to watch all the action go down!