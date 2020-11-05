Pennsylvania Judge Hands Trump A Win In Election Lawsuit, Which Is Then Overruled By State’s Supreme Court

A Pennsylvania appellate court ordered Thursday that President Donald Trump’s campaign must be allowed to observe the remaining ballot counting process, but that order was subsequently overturned the state’s Supreme Court.

New from @mitchellreports: the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has overruled the Commonwealth Court ruling favoring the Trump campaign on watching the mail-in ballot count in Philadelphia. The mail-in counting is resuming. — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) November 5, 2020

Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon’s order originally reversed a prior ruling against the Trump campaign and allows campaign officials to observe ballot counters from six feet away to comply with coronavirus social distancing practices.

Corey Lewandowski, speaking on behalf of the campaign in Philadelphia Thursday morning, claimed that Trump’s reelection effort plans to install an observer behind every single vote counter.

Trump celebrated the win on Twitter.

The campaign previously filed a separate lawsuit in Pennsylvania, alleging that Democratic Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar violated election law by expanding the window in which voters must provide proper identification. (RELATED: Joe Biden Says ‘It’s Clear’ He’s On The Path To 270)

Furthermore, the campaign filed suits Wednesday in Michigan and Georgia and plans to announce a fourth filing in Nevada Thursday, according to Fox News. The Georgia lawsuit — which sought to pause ballot counting in Chatham County — was denied Thursday morning.

Judge James Bass unceremoniously DENIES the Georgia GOP and Trump campaign’s request and dismisses the petition in Chatham County, in a sentence before the hearing abruptly adjourns. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) November 5, 2020

Ballot counting was reportedly temporarily halted during the Democrats’ appeal.

Philadelphia mail-in ballot count has been temporarily halted as Democrats have gone to PA’s Supreme Court to try to reverse the Commonwealth Court ruling allowing Trump observers inside to watch the count (which is also live-streamed) – per @mitchellreports — Maura Barrett (@MauraBarrettNBC) November 5, 2020

Editor’s note: This piece has been updated to reflect the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision