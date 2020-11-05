Politics

Pennsylvania Judge Hands Trump A Win In Election Lawsuit, Which Is Then Overruled By State’s Supreme Court

President Donald Trump Holds Election Night Event At The White House

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
A Pennsylvania appellate court ordered Thursday that President Donald Trump’s campaign must be allowed to observe the remaining ballot counting process, but that order was subsequently overturned the state’s Supreme Court.

Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon’s order originally reversed a prior ruling against the Trump campaign and allows campaign officials to observe ballot counters from six feet away to comply with coronavirus social distancing practices.

US President Donald Trump, flanked by Karen Pence (L), US Vice President Mike Pence (2nd L) and US First Lady Melania Trump (R), speaks during election night in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, early on November 4, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Corey Lewandowski, speaking on behalf of the campaign in Philadelphia Thursday morning, claimed that Trump’s reelection effort plans to install an observer behind every single vote counter.

Trump celebrated the win on Twitter.

The campaign previously filed a separate lawsuit in Pennsylvania, alleging that Democratic Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar violated election law by expanding the window in which voters must provide proper identification. (RELATED: Joe Biden Says ‘It’s Clear’ He’s On The Path To 270)

Furthermore, the campaign filed suits Wednesday in Michigan and Georgia and plans to announce a fourth filing in Nevada Thursday, according to Fox News. The Georgia lawsuit — which sought to pause ballot counting in Chatham County — was denied Thursday morning.

Ballot counting was reportedly temporarily halted during the Democrats’ appeal.

Editor’s note: This piece has been updated to reflect the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision