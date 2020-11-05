Report: Production Halted On Latest Chris Pine Movie Following Positive Coronavirus Test

Production has reportedly been halted on Chris Pine’s latest movie after someone in the crew tested positive for the coronavirus.

Filming on Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling” movie, starring Pine, Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, stopped after a member of the production reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Filming On ‘The Batman’ Resumes Following Robert Pattinson’s Reported Coronavirus Quarantine)

The piece noted that, New Line, the studio behind the project, stopped production after the required and ongoing on-set testing reportedly revealed a positive result. (RELATED: ‘I Am The Night’ Is Strong In Second Episode ‘Phenomenon of Interference’)

The name of the person has not been released, but the member of the production is reportedly in isolation and all filming on the project, which started last month, will be on hold for the next for 14 days.

According to the report:

Plots details on the film are being kept secret, but the setting is an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert and centers on a housewife who uncovers a disturbing truth about her seemingly perfect life.

Pine’s movie is only the latest project to be halted due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. In September, production was brought to a halt in the United Kingdom on Matt Reeves’ highly anticipated movie “The Batman” after its star, Robert Pattinson, tested positive for COVID.