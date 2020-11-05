REPORT: Air Force Vs. Army Football Game Postponed Because Of Coronavirus

The football game between Air Force and Army won’t happen as scheduled.

According to The Gazette, the Saturday game between the Black Knights and Falcons has been postponed because of coronavirus issues.

It’s not clear exactly how many Air Force players might be out, but The Gazette reported it could be as many as seven because of positive tests and contact tracing. It’s not yet known if the game will be made up.

DEVELOPING STORY: Air Force vs. Army is off this weekend.https://t.co/cPAWKjpclY — Brent Briggeman (@BrentBriggeman) November 5, 2020

Okay, what the hell is going on in the world of football right now? As far as I can remember, this appears to be the worst 48 hour run in a long time.

The NFL has multiple issues, several college football games have been canceled for this weekend and you can now add Air Force and Army to the list.

It feels like we’re 100% going in the wrong direction.

Generally speaking, I’m not the kind of guy who goes out and panics, and I’m certainly not doing that right now. However, things aren’t going great!

Having multiple college football games called off in the span of a single day is a really tough look. Air Force vs. Army is a historic rivalry, and it’s now not happening because of coronavirus.

I think I speak for everyone when I say we’ve had enough of this coronavirus garbage. This needs to end!