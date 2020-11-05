REPORT: Packers Vs. 49ers ‘Remains On Track’ To Be Played After Coronavirus Concerns

The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers are reportedly proceeding forward with their Thursday night game.

According to Adam Schefter, the game “remains on track” to happen Thursday after the 49ers had to place multiple players on the coronavirus list. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

And, the game remains on track to be played, per source. Thursday Night Football is a go, even if the 49ers WRs and Packers RBs are not. https://t.co/KCHfAqFIFa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 5, 2020

More on the 49ers officially placing WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel and OT Trent Williams on the Reserve/Covid-19 List. San Francisco has also downgraded the game status of Aiyuk and Williams to out against the Green Bay Packers.https://t.co/Y5PNoszN2H — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 5, 2020

The San Francisco 49ers shut down their facility Wednesday after they received the results from recent coronavirus tests, but it sounds like it wasn’t enough to cancel the game.

49ers have shut down their facility due to COVID test results, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2020

49ers’ WR Kendrick Bourne tested positive, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2020

See, I told people not to panic, and here we are. It’s a beautiful Thursday morning, and the game is moving forward as planned.

Whenever you hear about teams shutting down their facilities, you just have to take a moment to breathe and relax.

There’s always going to be a ton of fear porn out there because the media loves the doom and gloom, but that doesn’t mean we have to buy into it.

I told everyone that the game would happen if the situation was quickly dealt with, and here we are.

You can catch the game at 8:20 EST on Fox. I have a feeling Green Bay might roll in this one.