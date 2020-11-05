Suspect Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Actor Eddie Hassell

A suspect in the death of actor Eddie Hassell was arrested Wednesday.

D’Jon Antone, 18, has been accused of shooting Hassell during a “random robbery,” according to the “Today” show. Antone’s bond has been set at $500,000 while he is held behind bars at Grand Prairie Detention Center.

Hassell was found dead Sunday after allegedly being shot by Antone, officers told the outlet. Hassell’s manager claimed the actor had been shot in the stomach. Hassell had been outside his girlfriend’s home when he was shot. She was not outside at the time and did not see the shooter, the “Today” show reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Actor Eddie Hassell Shot Dead At 30 After Alleged Carjacking)

Hassell was given aid by officers who arrived on scene, but died from his injuries later at the hospital.

Hassell was 30 years old at the time of his death, as previously reported. He was born in Corsicana, Texas, and had landed roles in films by the 2000s. Hassell’s biggest role was in “The Kid Are All Right,” which also starred Mark Ruffalo and Julianne Moore. The film earned an Oscars nomination for best picture.

Hassell also landed roles in “2012,” “The Family Tree,” “Jobs,” “House Of Dust” and “Bomb City.” He made appearances in a handful of TV series as well, including “Studio 60 On The Sunset Strip,” “Southland,” “Bones” and “Devious Maids.”