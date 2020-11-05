Trump Falsely Claims To Have ‘Won’ In Georgia And Pennsylvania As Votes Are Still Being Tallied

President Donald Trump claimed to have already won both Georgia and Pennsylvania from the White House press briefing room Thursday, even as votes are still being tallied in the states.

Biden remains on the precipice of victory, while Trump’s path to victory requires winning in North Carolina, maintaining shrinking leads in Pennsylvania and Georgia, flipping Nevada and Arizona, and overturning the results in either Wisconsin or Michigan in court. Trump argued his election night leads are being “chipped away” by votes “they keep finding all over.” Trump also began speaking of the election in past tense, saying he “won in Georgia” and “won in Pennsylvania.”

The president says “it’s amazing how the mail in ballots are so one sided,” completely ignoring the fact that he waged a weeks-long campaign to delegitimize mail in voting and convince his own supporters to vote in person. — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) November 5, 2020

Breaking: Yea, he isn’t going to concede. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) November 5, 2020

Trump’s press conference echoed his brief address in the early hours of Wednesday morning, during which he said Democrats are attempting to “disenfranchise” voters and claimed that he “did win this election.”

Trump has litigation pending in Nevada, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania while judges have already thrown out Trump campaign lawsuits in Georgia and Michigan.

Trump spoke for roughly 15 minutes and left the briefing without answering shouted questions.