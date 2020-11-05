Utah Football Coach Kyle Whittingham Agrees To A Big Extension

Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham is staying with the program for the foreseeable future.

The Utes announced late Wednesday afternoon that Whittingham had agreed to a contract extension through the 2027 season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Salary details aren’t known at this time, but Whittingham currently makes $5 million, according to USA Today.

View this post on Instagram CONSISTENCY. The ???? through 2027 A post shared by Utah Football (@utahfootball) on Nov 4, 2020 at 1:11pm PST

This is a great decision by everyone involved. Whittingham has turned the Utes into a very solid football program.

Utah is consistently one of the best teams in the PAC-12 under his watch, and that doesn’t look like it’ll stop soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Utah Football (@utahfootball) on Oct 20, 2020 at 8:55pm PDT

When you find a coach who can elevate the program like he has, then you have to do whatever it takes to stop a bigger school from poaching him.

Now, he’s locked up through the 2027 season. If you’re a fan of the Utes, you have to be very happy right now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Utah Football (@utahfootball) on Oct 22, 2020 at 5:48pm PDT

We’ll see what he can do in the coming years, but the future is looking bright in Salt Lake City.