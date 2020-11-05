Utah Football Coach Kyle Whittingham Agrees To A Big Extension

Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham is staying with the program for the foreseeable future.
The Utes announced late Wednesday afternoon that Whittingham had agreed to a contract extension through the 2027 season.
Salary details aren’t known at this time, but Whittingham currently makes $5 million, according to USA Today.
This is a great decision by everyone involved. Whittingham has turned the Utes into a very solid football program.
Utah is consistently one of the best teams in the PAC-12 under his watch, and that doesn’t look like it’ll stop soon.
When you find a coach who can elevate the program like he has, then you have to do whatever it takes to stop a bigger school from poaching him.
Now, he’s locked up through the 2027 season. If you’re a fan of the Utes, you have to be very happy right now.
We’ll see what he can do in the coming years, but the future is looking bright in Salt Lake City.