Van Jones, David Axelrod Suggests Trump Is A Racist For Questioning Vote Counting In Philadelphia, Detroit

CNN contributor Van Jones and former White House advisor David Axelrod suggested that President Donald Trump is a racist for questioning the election count proceedings in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Detroit, Michigan.

Calling those cities “two of the most corrupt political places anywhere in our country, easily,” Trump on Thursday said they “cannot be responsible for engineering the outcome of a presidential race.”

“Let’s just be really blunt about this,” Axelrod said during a panel segment on CNN’s “Out Front with Erin Burnett.” “Why is he talking about Detroit? Why is he talking about Philadelphia? It’s not subtle. It’s race! It’s race! It’s Donald Trump’s go-to play, and it’s disgusting.”

“I appreciate you teeing it up,” said Jones. “It’s unbelievable that he can say these cities are known for corruption, et cetera, et cetera. There’s corruption all across this country in every institution. Why are you singling out these two black cities? Why are you denying the victory that these people have fought for?”

“We went and we got young, African-Americans across this country to believe, to buy in, to stand in line, to do this thing and have the president of the United States crap all over their efforts it hurts and you can say he didn’t mean it to be racial, but it feels racial to us. It’s disgraceful,” he continued. (RELATED: Democrats Have So Far Failed To Flip A Single State Legislative Chamber, And Lost Two)

The Trump campaign has filed suits in Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania seeking to stop the counting of mail-ballots until “meaningful access” to poll watchers is allowed at ballot counting locations. The lawsuits, however, have yet to contain allegations of voter fraud.