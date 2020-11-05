Vince Vaughn Reveals Talks Are Happening About ‘Wedding Crashers’ Sequel

Vince Vaughn definitely got everyone’s attention when he admitted that talks were happening about a possible sequel to his hit “Wedding Crashers.”

“Owen [Wilson] and I and the director of Crashers have been talking for the first time seriously [about] a sequel to that movie,” the 50-year-old actor told Entertainment Tonight in a piece published Wednesday.

“So there has been an idea that is pretty good,” he added. “So we are talking about that in the early stages.” (RELATED: Paramount Network Says It Is Shifting To More Miniseries Like ‘Yellowstone’ And Made-For-TV Movies)

Vaughn continued, “They were fun movies to make. It’s always fun to make people laugh and go to work with people that are funny.” (RELATED: It’s Vince Vaughn’s Birthday Today. Here’s A Definitive List Of His Best Political Moments)

For those that might have missed it the “Swingers” star and Wilson play divorce mediators who enjoy crashing weddings in their free time.

“John Beckwith and Jeremy Grey, a pair of committed womanizers who sneak into weddings to take advantage of the romantic tinge in the air, find themselves at odds with one another when John meets and falls for Claire Cleary,” a description about the movie on IMDb read.

The 2005 film also featured such stars as Isla Fisher, Rachel McAdams and Jane Seymour.