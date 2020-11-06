Andrew Cuomo Deploys National Guard To Airports, Warns People Not To Land Without ‘Proof Of A Negative Test’

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is sending the Army National Guard and additional police officers to airports in an effort to enforce coronavirus restrictions on travel.

In addition, Cuomo warned travelers that they should not plan to land in his state unless they could show “proof of a negative test upon landing.” (RELATED: ‘What A Shock’: Sarcastic Andrew Cuomo Blows Off Nursing Home Inquiry As A Political Move From The ‘Department Of Injustice’)

NEWS: @NYGovCuomo says he is posting the National Guard to airports and increasing other enforcement presence. “You should not land if you do not have proof of a negative test upon landing,” Cuomo says. — Jimmy Vielkind (@JimmyVielkind) November 6, 2020

Cuomo sent members of the New York National Guard to airports several weeks ago, per NBC New York, but announced Friday that he planned to increase that number. He also reportedly said that he had spoken with Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in order to coordinate utilizing members of the New York Police Department for the same initiative.

As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations increased nationwide, Cuomo scrapped his initial plan to ban travel from certain hotspots in favor of calling for proof of a negative test upon arrival, reported NBC New York.

According to the new plan, all visitors traveling to New York — and residents who leave the state and return within 24 hours — must quarantine for at least three days and then get tested, per the report. If that test comes back negative, the quarantine can be lifted.

New York’s new protocol allowing out-of-state travelers to “test out” of mandatory 14-day quarantine takes effect on *Wednesday, November 4.* Details:https://t.co/RY0WcpAqJr — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 31, 2020

Those who are traveling to New York from other states of residence must reportedly take a test within three days prior to travel and show the results upon arrival. They must still observe the three-day quarantine and an additional test before traveling freely within the state.

Those opting not to get tested after three days must quarantine for a full 14 days upon arrival.