Michigan Voting Software Glitch Reportedly Skewed Results, Triggering Manual Recount In At Least One County

Antrim County, Michigan, a traditionally Republican county that flipped blue this election has reportedly flipped back to red after a manual recount of votes found thousands of votes for President Donald Trump accidentally went for Joe Biden.

“The vote totals counted by the election software did not match the printed tabulator tapes, which official results are based upon. Because of this, the printed tabulates tapes from each precinct will be counted manually and revised Unofficial results will be posted,” Antrim County said in a statement, according to WXYZ, an ABC affiliate.

Originally the county went blue and showed a win for Biden. However, election officials looked into the results and found the county’s software glitched, according to WLNS. The county uses the ‘Dominion Voting System,’ which is also used in 64 counties across the state including Ingham, Jackson, and Shiawassee, per the same report.

However, a spokesperson for Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said the skewed results were due to “county user error” and not the software itself, per the same report. (RELATED: Here’s How Recounts Could Unfold In Critical Battleground States)

Trump won Antrim County in 2016 with roughly 62% of the vote, while Clinton won 33%. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden led Trump by nearly 3,000 votes in the county, according to the Detroit Free Press.

However, Trump won the county back winning roughly 56% of the vote while Biden received 42%, per the Detroit Free Press.