Atlanta Falcons Close Their Facility After Positive Coronavirus Test

The Atlanta Falcons are working remotely after a positive coronavirus test.

The team announced Friday morning that a staff member tested positive for coronavirus, and they've closed their facility for the time being.

The Falcons are currently scheduled to play Denver this Sunday. You can read the full statement below.

Okay, as I’ve said a million times, it’s just one test and there’s no reason to panic at all right now.

Don’t waste your energy getting whipped up into a frenzy with fear porn because the Falcons shut down their facility because of coronavirus.

You know who just had to do the same? The San Francisco 49ers. You know what else the San Francisco 49ers just did?

They played a game a day later against the Green Bay Packers. So, there’s no reason to lose your head.

Trust me when I say there’s no reason to panic. There’s still two days before the Falcons have to take the field, and one test isn’t stopping a game. Now, if there’s a breakout, then we’re talking about a different story. There’s just no reason to assume that right now.