Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Takes On The Role Of An Astronaut In Space Comedy ‘Moonbase 8’

Kansas City Chief’s star Travis Kelce took on a whole new role as an astronaut in a new comedy that premiers Sunday called “Moonbase 8.”

The superstar tight end guest stars in the new space comedy from Showtime alongside such comedy giants as John C. Reilly, Fred Armisen and Tim Heidecker when the series premiers this Sunday, per Arrowhead Pride.com in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Check out this trailer posted on YouTube of the first episode titled, “Water Crisis” featuring Kelce as the team has to solve how to get by without water. (RELATED: ‘It’s A Unique Opportunity’: Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Says Of Going To WH After Super Bowl LIV Win)

WATCH:

At one point, we see them attempt to drink glasses of something that has come out of the urine recycling machine and well something is clearly not right.

The Chief’s star spoke with People magazine about the acting gig and said it was a “dream” to be able to work with the comedy greats.

“They saw it in me that I was in uncharted territory,” Kelce added. “I had never been in a scene trying to portray a certain image like that on camera. It was a real eye-opener for me.”

According to the report:

As the show begins, these three astronauts-in-training have been isolated in one of many NASA moon base simulators in the Arizona desert for more than 200 days, hoping they’ll be selected to become occupants of NASA’s new permanent Moon outpost.

As the piece noted, the running joke throughout the series is that an additional trainee joins the crew each week but is quickly chosen for moon duty and this is where Kelce comes in as a professional athlete chosen by NASA.

“Moonbase 8” premiers this Sunday on Showtime 11 p.m. EST/PST.