REPORT: 15 Children Quarantined After Seen Playing With Rabid Bat

Students from a Texas elementary school who came into contact with a rabid bat found outside of their school on Nov. 2 have tested positive for rabies, Fox 46 Charlotte reported.

Fifteen kindergarten students from Lagos Elementary School were reportedly found playing with the bat around 9 a.m., according to Fox46 Charlotte.

Rabid bat found outside Texas school, 15 kindergarten students seen ‘playing with it’ https://t.co/6BY4rN7sNr — FOX2now (@FOX2now) November 6, 2020

The Manor Police Department issued a statement on Wednesday that said they were looking for the kindergarten students who were playing with the animal after the bat tested positive for having rabies.

“Video footage viewed by Manor ISD discovered approximately 15 kindergarten students near or playing with the infected bat on Monday 11/02/20 at approximately 9am,” the statement says.(RELATED: Wilbur Beast The French Bulldog Elected Mayor Of Small Kentucky Town)

“Exposure with infection, if left untreated can be fatal,” the manor police explained. “If detected early, the virus is highly treatable. Manor ISD is attempting to contact parents directly of kindergarten student’ classes that were shown in the video,” police added according to The New York Daily News.

School officials from the elementary school have reportedly announced that trained specialists are inspecting the interior and exterior of the building for any other signs of bat and other species, according to Fox46 Charlotte.

Most of the children have been found, and referred to medical treatment, the school district said, according to The New York Daily News.