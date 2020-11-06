CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION DAY 238 UPDATE: The Virus Has Won Back-To-Back Weeks Against The Wisconsin Badgers

It’s day 238 of the war against coronavirus, and the virus has stacked up back-to-back wins against the Wisconsin Badgers.

After our game against Nebraska was canceled because of coronavirus, our game slated this Saturday against Purdue has also been called off. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means the Badgers will go two straight weeks without playing a football game. To say things aren’t going well would be an understatement.

To make matters even worse, Dan Patrick reported that there’s a chance the entire season could get bagged if another game gets canceled.

Again, we’re not just losing right now to coronavirus, but we’re getting whooped at the moment.

DP from a source on Wisconsin: “If they can’t play 6 games, there’s a good chance with the state spiking in COVID cases they shut down. Camp Randall could serve as a possible field hospital.” pic.twitter.com/kD3MQMyFQm — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) November 4, 2020

There’s really only one thing to do in a situation like this. I have to turn to the wise words of Coach Eric Taylor from “Friday Night Lights.”

Yes, we’re 0-2 against coronavirus since we beat the living hell out of Illinois. Yes, things aren’t really going well right now.

What are we supposed to do? Are we supposed to just give up because we’ve had some rough sledding? Hell no is my answer to that!

We’re going to buckle down more than ever, do whatever is necessary to take the field against Michigan and we’re going to win.

Damn, I think I just motivated myself to run through a wall. Is this a coronavirus update or is it Al Pacino giving a speech?

We’ll be back, folks. We’ll be back. Now, please excuse me. I have a Friday full of friends, beer and great food to enjoy. Let’s start cracking them open!