College Police Officer And Suspect Shot In Dallas, Both Hospitalized

A Dallas College El Centro Campus police officer and a suspect were both shot during an attempted arrest and were hospitalized on Thursday, Fox News reported.

The suspect, who had a probation breach-related outstanding warrant, according to Fox4 KDFW, allegedly resisted arrest after the officer attempted to address a disturbance regarding a vehicle, according to the Dallas Police Department, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Police Departments In Major Cities Refuse To Say How They Are Preparing For Potential Protests Surrounding Election Day)

“The Dallas College community is saddened to learn of an officer-involved shooting that took place near our El Centro campus yesterday evening,” Dallas College Senior Managing Director of Communications Alex Lyda told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“A Dallas College police officer was injured and is in stable condition.”

An El Centro College police officer was hurt in a shootout with a gunman Thursday evening.​ https://t.co/R0C9p4BF1m — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) November 6, 2020

The officer had a body camera on, but officials have not determined who fired the first shot, Fox4 KDFW reported. He was transported to Baylor Hospital after Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) officers found him, Fox News reported.

The DART officers had been patrolling when the shots rang approximately at 6:30 p.m. across the street from the college campus, a DART spokesman said, Fox News reported.

“Dallas College is awaiting further details about the incident at this time. An investigation is being conducted by the Dallas Police Department and all inquiries regarding the investigation should be directed to DPD, ” Lyda continued.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer and his family during this difficult time.”

The Dallas College Police Department did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.