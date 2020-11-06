MLB Concludes Investigation Into Dodgers’ Justin Turner’s On-Field Celebration Following Positive Coronavirus Test

Dodgers’ Justin Turner will not be punished for an on-field celebration with his team after winning the World Series championship against the Rays in Game 6 following a positive coronavirus test during the match.

“As is often the case, our investigation revealed additional relevant information that, while not exonerating Mr. Turner from responsibility for his conduct, helps put into context why he chose to leave the isolation room and return to the field,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred wrote in a statement, according to KTLA5 in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: The World Series Gets Horrible TV Ratings For The Dodgers Winning The Championship)

“I am closing this matter by applauding Justin for accepting responsibility, apologizing and making a commitment to set a positive example going forward,” the statement added. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Major League Baseball has completed its investigation of the events following the Los Angeles Dodgers Victory in Game Six of the World Series. The following statements from MLB, Justin Turner, and the Dodgers were released today. pic.twitter.com/cVu1E6g7lT — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 6, 2020

As the commissioner stated, the LA third basemen apologized to his teammates and said that there were no “excuses” for his conduct, as noted by TMZ.

“I will not make excuses for my conduct but I will describe my state of mind,” Turner shared. “Winning the World Series was my lifelong dream and the culmination of everything I worked for in my career.”

“After waiting in the isolation room while my teammates celebrated on the field, I asked whether I was permitted to return to Sheffield with my wife in order to take a photograph,” he added.

The Dodgers‘ player continued, “I assumed at that point that few people were left on the field. I was under the impression that team officials did not object to my returning to the field for a picture with my wife.”

The third basemen said even though it was only intended to be a picture of him and his wife, it “turned into several greetings and photos where” he “briefly and unwisely removed” his face mask.

The professional baseball player admitted, “in hindsight” he should have just waited “until the field was clear of others to take that photo” with his wife who had watched the rest of the game with him in the isolation room after Turner’s positive COVID-19 test.

The Dodger’s player concluded his statement by apologizing to “everyone on the field for failing to appreciate the risks of returning to the field.”