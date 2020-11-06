‘Every Legal Vote Should Be Counted’ — Mitch McConnell Weighs In On Election Results

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell weighed in on the election results Friday morning, saying every legal vote should be counted and that both parties should be able to watch the counting process.

McConnell sent out a tweet, as results in several swing states are still incoming, saying all votes legally submitted must be counted and that the courts should resolve any issues. McConnell, who just won reelection Tuesday night, said no votes submitted illegally should be counted.

“Here’s how this must work in our great country: Every legal vote should be counted. Any illegally-submitted ballots must not. All sides must get to observe the process. And the courts are here to apply the laws & resolve disputes,” McConnell said. “That’s how Americans’ votes decide the result.”

President Donald Trump is currently falling behind 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden, who has 264 of the necessary 270 electoral votes secured, compared to Trump who has 214 votes. Trump has filed lawsuits in multiple states to challenge the results and has had a team of allies travel to polling stations to monitor votes. (RELATED: ‘We Have A Mandate!’: Pelosi Reportedly Hammers Distraught, Beleaguered House Dems)

Republicans are likely to maintain control of the Senate and have picked up seats in the House.