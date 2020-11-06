REPORT: Falcons Fine Takk McKinley For Tweets Critical Of The Team

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly fined Takk McKinley for tweets critical of the team’s leadership.

The Falcons defensive end tweeted Wednesday that the team would trade him after receiving offers, and then claimed the team refused trade offers after he demanded to land on a new team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He then dropped a few clown emojis into the situation! As of right now, the tweets are still up.

The @AtlantaFalcons aren’t trading me. They have declined a handful of offers. — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) November 2, 2020

These @AtlantaFalcons turned down a 2nd round draft pick when I requested to get traded last year. The same @AtlantaFalcons turned down a 5th and 6th round draft pick from multiple teams when I requested to get traded this year. I only have 17.5 career sacks. ???????????? — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) November 4, 2020

According to TMZ, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the team fined McKinley for his actions on social media.

It’s not known how much his tweets ended up costing him.

I don’t want to sound too mean here because there’s often two sides to the story, but this is a classic example of what’s wrong with social media.

Instead of McKinley taking up his issues with the Falcons behind closed doors as it should be, he rushed to Twitter.

Now, he’s lost money, looks incredibly immature and still wasn’t traded away. So, what exactly did he accomplish?

The answer is that he accomplished nothing other than looking like a spoiled child who didn’t get his way. It’s not a great look.

Next time, put the phone down, take a step back, calm down and then come back. Itchy Twitter fingers never lead to a positive outcome, especially when it comes to pro athletes ripping their teams. The Falcons did the right thing by fining him, and they should have fined him a substantial amount.