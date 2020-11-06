REPORT: Felon Posing As ATF Agent Gets Home Raided By Real ATF Agents

Federal agents raided a house Thursday in Redford, Michigan, after a resident was accused of impersonating a federal agent, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

Police allegedly found a stolen handgun, ammunition, a forged ATF badge and clothing that looked like a law enforcement uniform in suspect Christopher Proe’s house. (RELATED: Alleged Gang Member Who Posed As Cop To Rob A Drug Dealer And Rape His Sister Sentenced To 18 Years In Prison)

Prior to Proe’s raid, a neighbor of his was raided by ATF agents.

“If you want to do something take it down the street,” the neighbor said, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

An informant said that Proe told others he worked undercover and was an ATF supervisor in Detroit, according to The Detroit News.

In reality, he is Christopher Proe, a convicted felon who according to court documents was arrested for impersonating a federal agent.​ https://t.co/rXb1LHiYd8 — FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) November 6, 2020

A third informant related to the case allegedly told investigators that Proe had previously detained people claiming ATF authority.

The third informant also told investigators that Proe allegedly went by “Chris Conley,” according to The Detriot News.

Proe was reportedly not permitted to own a firearm due to his prior felony convictions.

Proe allegedly admitted to investigators that he did impersonate an ATF agent, but no additional details were provided.