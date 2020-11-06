Ex-ABC Producer Ashley Bianco Reportedly Sues Network For $10M After She Was Named Person Who Leaked Amy Robach, Epstein Tape

Former ABC producer Ashely Bianco reportedly sued the network for $10 million in a defamation lawsuit stemming from the leak of Amy Robach talking about Jeffrey Epstein.

Bianco claimed that ABC naming her as the leak led to her losing her job at CBS, according to a report published Friday by Page Six. “They further destroyed her career in the news industry and damaged her reputation,” court documents obtained by the outlet said.

Ex-ABC producer sues network for $10M in Amy Robach leaked Epstein tape scandal https://t.co/xen2YhexGR pic.twitter.com/9QDnmmhPa7 — Page Six (@PageSix) November 6, 2020

“Shortly after the video was publicized, defendants moved swiftly to find a scapegoat, and to that end, they knowingly made false accusations against [Bianco],” according to the court papers obtained by Page Six. (RELATED: ABC And CBS Remain Silent On Allegedly Colluding To Fire The Wrong Whistleblower)

ABC was never able to publicly confirm who leaked the tape of Robach complaining about a Epstein story being “buried.”

Bianco originally denied releasing the tape to Project Veritas, and an unidentified ABC employee posted a letter on the website under the name “Ignotus” criticizing the network’s “mission of seek-and-destroy,” according to Page Six.

“I sit right here with you all in complete shock on how this has been handled….[the company] has spun into a mission of seek-and-destroy,” the person wrote at the time, as noted by the outlet. “Innocent people that have absolutely nothing to do with this are being hunted down as if we are all a sport.”

Project Veritas confirmed at the time that “Ignotus” was the same person who had leaked the Robach tape, Page Six reported.