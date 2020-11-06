Man Reportedly Faces Charges For Breaking Into Police Supply Store, Stealing Firearms While Out On Bond

A Houston man allegedly broke into a police supply store and stole firearms, ammo and body armor, according to Fox 26 Houston.

The suspect, Guillermo Henriquez, was out on bond for shooting a firearm in a metro area at the time of the incident, Fox 26 Houston reported.

Henriquez was caught on surveillance video allegedly stealing at least 10 firearms, 500 rounds of ammo and a bulletproof vest, per Fox 26 Houston. (RELATED: Man Arrested For Having Over 7,000 Stolen Guns [VIDEO])

A 20-year-old Houston man is accused of stealing $7,500 worth of guns, ammo, and body armor from a Houston police supply store.​ https://t.co/FeJ6za1pVJ — FOX26Houston (@FOX26Houston) November 5, 2020

Central Police Supply staff identified Henriquez as a former employee of the store.

“He had immediate knowledge of the layout of the store, both the upstairs and the downstairs, and that’s how he was able to get in there and get out on two separate occasions and get away with a lot of very dangerous equipment,” Sean Teare, with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, said per Fox 26 Houston.

Police have only been able to recover one out of the ten firearms stolen.

“In instances like this when you have multiple firearms stolen, most of them are likely gonna end up sold on the street somewhere, so it’s usually for financial gain,” Teare said, reported by Fox 26 Houston.