Model Hailey Bieber Denies She’s Pregnant With First Child

Model Hailey Bieber quickly shut down speculation that she is pregnant with her first child.

Hailey, who married Justin Bieber in 2018, took to her Instagram stories Thursday to talk about the rumor before USWeekly could publish it.

“Since I know you guys were about to break your little story,” Hailey wrote on her Instagram stories, according to the Page Six. “I’m not pregnant.”

“So please stop writing false stories from your ‘sources’ and focus on what’s important aka the election,” she added. (RELATED: Hailey Baldwin Opens Up About When She And Justin Bieber Will Start A Family)

Well, this is really a bummer. I love Hailey and I also love Justin. A little Bieber baby is what everyone wants, so I can’t wait for it to happen. If there really are close “sources” talking to gossip outlets about their plans to have children, then Hailey and Justin might need new friends.

I can’t imagine it would be anyone super close to them leaking this kind of stuff because it seems like it’s wrong, but I’d check the circle of friends if I was them.

With that being said, the couple has discussed their plans for a family publicly. We have to be getting close to the time when they do decide to start and I will be patiently waiting.