Indiana Will Wear Awesome Camouflage Uniforms Against Michigan

Indiana might have the best uniforms in college football this weekend.

Head coach Tom Allen tweeted a video Thursday announcing that the team will be wearing special camo uniforms against Michigan to honor the USS Indiana.

You can watch Allen’s video below.

We are proud to represent the USS Indiana this weekend!! #LEO @adidasFballUS pic.twitter.com/5lIzTVXdKG — Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) November 5, 2020

Below is a live look at Michigan upon seeing that these are Indiana’s uniforms for Saturday.

There have been two USS Indiana ships to serve in the United States military. The first USS Indiana was a WWII battleship that saw action in the Pacific Theater, and the second is a submarine currently in service.

The team will be honoring the ship from WWII, and the names of the people who served on it will also be featured on Indiana’s helmets, which is insanely badass.

I already thought Indiana would beat Michigan. Now, I’m not even sure that the game will be close. Michael Penix Jr. and company will put in work wearing uniforms honoring our WWII heroes.

You simply can’t lose wearing uniforms that honor the brave men who defended freedom in WWII. I’m pretty sure it’s legit illegal.

Indiana will wear these “Salute to Service” uniforms for Saturday’s game with Michigan pic.twitter.com/q0VhfaAWkw — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 5, 2020

Props to Indiana for pulling off the awesome move to honor the USS Indiana and the men who served on it.