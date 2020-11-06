Johnny Depp ‘Asked To Resign’ From ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Following Lawsuit Loss That Included Allegations Of Abuse

Actor Johnny Depp revealed he has resigned from “Fantastic Beasts 3” at the request of Warner Bros. after losing his libel suit against The Sun.

Depp shared the news on his personal Instagram account Friday.

“Firstly, I’d like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty,” Depp said in the statement. “I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days.”

“Secondly, I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request,” he added. (RELATED: REPORT: Judge Concludes Poop On Johnny Depp’s Bed Was Likely From Pet, Not Amber Heard)

Depp went on to say he planned to appeal the ruling on his libel lawsuit and maintained that the abuse allegations against him are false.

“Finally, I wish to say this. The surreal judgement of the court in the U.K. will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal,” Depp concluded. “My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and my career will not be defined by this moment in time.”

Depp officially lost his libel suit against The Sun, News Group Newspapers and journalist Dan Wootton on Nov. 2. Depp had sued claiming an article calling him a “wife beater” and claimed that allegations he abused ex-wife Amber Heard had hurt his career.