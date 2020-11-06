REPORT: Lori Loughlin Could Be Released From Prison Before Christmas

Actress Lori Loughlin could reportedly be released from prison by Christmas.

Loughlin’s original release date was set for Dec. 27, but the “Full House” actress could be released before Christmas since the 27th falls on a Sunday, according to a report published Friday by Page Six.

Lori Loughlin Could Get Released from Prison on Christmas https://t.co/aeDF2Xmctx — TMZ (@TMZ) November 6, 2020

The Bureau of Prisons “may release an inmate whose release date falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday, on the last preceding weekday,” according to a statement reported by the outlet. Since Friday Dec. 25 is a holiday, Loughlin could be released on Dec. 24. (RELATED: REPORT: Lori Loughlin Has Been A ‘Wreck’ Since Beginning Two-Month Prison Sentence)

Loughlin turned herself in on Oct. 30, although she wasn’t supposed to report to prison until Nov. 19, according to Page Six.

A source told UsWeekly that Loughlin has been a “wreck” since reporting to prison.

“Lori tried her best to be brave and look at the end result but there was nothing that could dissipate her fears,” the source told the outlet. “It’s only two months but she’s dreading it. Her mind keeps telling her that something will go horribly wrong in prison or that her stay could be prolonged.”

Loughlin pleaded guilty to charges of fraud after being accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to have her daughters admitted to the University of Southern California. After spending two months in prison, Loughlin will spend two years under supervised release. She also must complete 100 hours of community service and pay a $150,000 fine, as previously reported.