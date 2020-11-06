Louisiana Tech Vs. UNT Postponed Because Of Coronavirus

Louisiana Tech vs. UNT is the latest college football game to be postponed because of coronavirus.

The Bulldogs announced late Thursday afternoon that the game scheduled for Saturday had been postponed because of coronavirus "cases and contact tracing within the Mean Green program."

The game will be rescheduled for December 5.

BREAKING | Louisiana Tech’s Conference USA game set for this Saturday at North Texas has been postponed due to Covid19 cases and contact tracing within the Mean Green program. ???? https://t.co/AaUjZoIdha pic.twitter.com/5Wb15m4MuA — LA Tech Football ???? (@LATechFB) November 5, 2020

What the hell is going on in the world of college football? Seriously, what the hell is going on with America’s favorite sport?

We’ve had very few problems through the first couple months of action, and now, it seems like we’re having nonstop problems.

By Ross Dellenger’s count, this is now the eighth game of the week to be canceled or postponed because of coronavirus.

Yeah, I think it’s safe to say it’s been a brutal week for college football.

Good grief. Apparently, this is the eighth postponement this week. Nearing 50 on the season. Will have updated numbers later. https://t.co/zVA9wTHImU — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 5, 2020

I seriously don’t understand why things have gone so poorly the past few days, but coronavirus needs to chill the hell out.

I would say that I hope this is the final postponement/cancelation, but given the trends of the past couple days, I somehow don’t think we’re done with the bad news just yet.