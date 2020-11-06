Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Two Police Officers During Hit And Run Investigation

A man is in custody after he allegedly shot two policemen near a Wisconsin hotel Friday, authorities said.

Nathanael Benton, who was wanted for attempted murder in North Dakota, was booked into jail Friday after he purportedly gunned down two unidentified officers outside of a Holiday Inn in Delafield, Wisconsin, according to Fox 6. A gunfight broke out between Benton and the pair of cops during a hit and run investigation, police told the local outlet.

Both officers suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a hospital, according to Fox 6. Benton reportedly fled on foot following the shootout and was apprehended in a field a short way from the hotel, the local outlet reported.

#BREAKING We have a photo of the suspect his name is Nathanael Benton. We are learning Benton is also wanted in Fargo, ND in connection to a shooting. If you see him call police IMMEDIATELY. @fox6wakeup pic.twitter.com/6vpeQbWK8e — Amelia Jones (@AmeliaJonesTV) November 6, 2020

Law enforcement issued an emergency alert to the community during the period of time when Benton was at large, according to a tweet from a Fox 6 news anchor. (RELATED: Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Two Washington Police Officers, Killing One)

JUST IN: this alert going out to those in the area of HWY 83 & Golf Rd in Delafield urging to take shelter in the lowest level of your home. https://t.co/Yf6w7HkStL pic.twitter.com/fHRqXrqXNG — Suzanne Spencer (@suzspencertv) November 6, 2020

