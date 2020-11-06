US

Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Two Police Officers During Hit And Run Investigation

Jake Dima Contributor
A man is in custody after he allegedly shot two policemen near a Wisconsin hotel Friday, authorities said.

Nathanael Benton, who was wanted for attempted murder in North Dakota, was booked into jail Friday after he purportedly gunned down two unidentified officers outside of a Holiday Inn in Delafield, Wisconsin, according to Fox 6. A gunfight broke out between Benton and the pair of cops during a hit and run investigation, police told the local outlet.

Both officers suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a hospital, according to Fox 6. Benton reportedly fled on foot following the shootout and was apprehended in a field a short way from the hotel, the local outlet reported.

Law enforcement issued an emergency alert to the community during the period of time when Benton was at large, according to a tweet from a Fox 6 news anchor. (RELATED: Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Two Washington Police Officers, Killing One)

