Miley Cyrus Talks About The ‘Trauma Of Loss’ She’s Gone Through After Divorce And Her House Burning Down

Miley Cyrus talked about the “trauma of loss” she’s experienced over the past few years following her divorce from Liam Hemsworth and losing her home to a massive wild fire.

"I've gone through a lot of kind of trauma of loss in the last couple years," the 27-year-old singer shared during an interview for "Skavlan," a Scandinavian talk show. The comments were noted by the "Today" show in a piece published Friday.

"I had a house fire in Malibu where I lost my house," she added. "I went through a divorce recently. My grandma, who I was super close with, I lost."

Cyrus continued and admitted despite all this she “didn’t spend too much time crying over it.”

“It wasn’t because I was cold or trying to avoid feeling something,” the “Midnight Sky” hitmaker explained. “But it was just because it wasn’t going to change it, and I tried to just continue to be active in what I can control, otherwise you kind of just start feeling like you’re trapped.”

“I heal through movement,” she added. “I heal through traveling and meeting new people. As you lose one person, another person comes into your life.”

As previously reported, the “Hannah Montana” star lost her home in Malibu in 2018 following a California wildfire.

Cyrus and Hemsworth then made headlines when the tied the knot a few months later. In August of last year, reports surfaced that the two were getting a divorce after less than a year being married.