Nevada GOP Claims To Have Found Over 3,000 Instances Of Voter Fraud, Sends Criminal Referral To AG Barr

Lawyers for the Nevada GOP claim to have found 3,062 instances of voter fraud in Nevada and say that they “expect that number to grow substantially.”

“Our lawyers just sent a criminal referral to AG Barr regarding at least 3,062 instances of voter fraud,” the Nevada GOP said on Twitter Thursday. “We expect that number to grow substantially. Thousands of individuals have been identified who appear to have violated the law by casting ballots after they moved from NV.”

Lawyers for Donald Trump for President Inc. said that they cross-referenced voter names and addresses with the National Change of Address database, according to a letter obtained by Fox News. In addition to the criminal referral sent to Attorney General William Barr, the lawyers communicated with Clark County registrar Joseph Gloria to detail the findings, according to the letter. (RELATED: Late Ballots, Mismatched Signatures, Drop Boxes — Here’s How Hundreds Of Lawsuits Could Affect The Election’s Outcome)

Gloria denied allegations of fraud during a press conference. He called the claims unfounded and said “there is no evidence of voter fraud,” according to MSNBC.

A Justice Department spokesperson told Fox News that the criminal referral had been received and that attorneys will investigate the fraud allegations. The Nevada GOP also claimed that four ballots were cast by people under 18 in Washoe County. Three of the ballots were non-partisan and one was from a registered Democrat, the Nevada GOP said.

“Father of a 17 yo who registered & received ballot thankfully contacted county re: his ineligibility,” the Nevada GOP said on Twitter Thursday. “The Radical Left dreams to lower voting age but… they can’t legally vote!”

There are still about 140,000 ballots left to be counted in Nevada, according to a Friday morning statement from the Nevada GOP. The vast majority of ballots that need to be counted are ballots that were mailed in or dropped off at a ballot drop-off location, according to Fox News.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has 49.8% of the votes while President Donald Trump has 48.1% of the vote as of early Friday afternoon, according to the Associated Press. So far, 86% of all ballots have been counted.