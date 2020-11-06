Editorial

REPORT: The NFL Fines The Raiders And Takes Away A Draft Pick Because Of Coronavirus Violations

Oct 25, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

The NFL has reportedly dropped the hammer on the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to Charles Robinson, the Raiders have been fined $500,000 and lost their sixth round draft pick because of “protocol violations related to OT Trent Brown’s positive test in late October.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Head coach Jon Gruden was also fined $150,000. It’s not specified what happened with Brown’s test, but Gruden was previously fined $100,000 for not wearing a mask on the sidelines.

Well, I guess the NFL is absolutely playing games when it comes to the league’s coronavirus protocols and rules.

I would love to know the specifics of what went wrong with Brown’s test, but Robinson didn’t specify at all. Losing a draft pick and being fined $500,000 is an incredibly harsh punishment.

As for Gruden, if this $150,000 is over not wearing a mask, then he should just refuse to pay it and raise hell.

While I’m not an anti-mask truther, I think the fact NFL coaches are required to wear them around players not wearing them is insane.

Nobody is wearing one in the locker room, and I fail to see how they become magically necessary once you walk out of the tunnel.

No matter, the NFL is sending a message to the rest of the league. If you violate the rules, then the hammer is coming.