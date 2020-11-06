REPORT: The NFL Fines The Raiders And Takes Away A Draft Pick Because Of Coronavirus Violations

The NFL has reportedly dropped the hammer on the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to Charles Robinson, the Raiders have been fined $500,000 and lost their sixth round draft pick because of “protocol violations related to OT Trent Brown’s positive test in late October.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Head coach Jon Gruden was also fined $150,000. It’s not specified what happened with Brown’s test, but Gruden was previously fined $100,000 for not wearing a mask on the sidelines.

Sources: #NFL will fine the Las Vegas #Raiders $500,000 & coach Jon Gruden $150,000 and strip the team of a 6th round draft pick for COVID-19 protocol violations related to OT Trent Brown’s positive test in late October. Escalated fines/pick were due to being a “repeat offender”. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) November 6, 2020

Well, I guess the NFL is absolutely playing games when it comes to the league’s coronavirus protocols and rules.

I would love to know the specifics of what went wrong with Brown’s test, but Robinson didn’t specify at all. Losing a draft pick and being fined $500,000 is an incredibly harsh punishment.

As for Gruden, if this $150,000 is over not wearing a mask, then he should just refuse to pay it and raise hell.

While I’m not an anti-mask truther, I think the fact NFL coaches are required to wear them around players not wearing them is insane.

Nobody is wearing one in the locker room, and I fail to see how they become magically necessary once you walk out of the tunnel.

The NFL is fining the #Saints and #Raiders $250,000 each and coaches Sean Payton and Jon Gruden $100,000 each for failing to properly wear face coverings in the bench area Monday night, per source. That brings the total to $1.75 million in total fines for violations in Week 2. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 22, 2020

No matter, the NFL is sending a message to the rest of the league. If you violate the rules, then the hammer is coming.