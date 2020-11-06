High-Ranking NYPD Officer Used An Alias To Post Racist Comments On A Police Forum, City Investigation Finds

A New York Police Department high-ranking official reportedly used an alias to make racist comments on a police message board known for its hostility, according to a city investigation report released on Friday.

Deputy Inspector James Francis Kobel reportedly posted “racist, misogynistic, antisemitic, and homophobic” comments under the alias “Clouseau” on the “Law Enforcement Rant” forum over 500 times between July 2019 and September 2020, according to the City Council’s report.

Under his alias, Kobel called two female officers “gutter sluts” and “fucking animals,” according to the report. He also called a Palestinian-American lieutenant a “goat-fucking Palestinian scum bag.”

This vile, racist language is an attack on every New Yorker and an insult to our city’s values This is under investigation, and if it’s true, he will be fired. End of story. https://t.co/3s4NzuknxD — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 6, 2020

Kobel was demoted and put on modified duty after the report was filed on Oct. 14, according to a police spokesman, the New York Post reported. (RELATED: NYPD Sees Surge In Retirement Amid Rise In Violent Crime, Anti-Police Rhetoric)

Kobel has been an NYPD officer for over 26 years, according to the report. He served as the commanding officer of the NYPD’s Office of Equal Employment Opportunity where he was assigned to address workplace harassment.

“While the evidence provided in the written report was circumstantial, it merited immediate investigation by the NYPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau,” Deputy Commissioner Richard Esposito said the Post reported. “Deputy Inspector Kobel has cooperated with the investigation, but given the nature of the allegations and the sensitivity of his assignment, the decision has been made to remove him while the investigation proceeds.”

Kobel’s union representative said Kobel “adamantly denies these specious allegations,” the Post reported. Kobel gave himself away to investigators by leaving a trail of specific personal and professional details in his comments, according to the City Council’s report.

His comments targeted local and national officials, referring to President Barack Obama as a “Muslim savage,” Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar as a “filthy animal,” and Democratic California Sen. Nancy Pelosi as “too much Chardonnay drinkin’, loose denture wearin’, no class havin’ t-t,” according to the report.

Kobel called Eric Garner, a man who died in NYPD custody, “a morbidly obese, diabetes havin’, high blood pressure ignorin’, asthma havin’, chicken wing eatin’, grape soda drinkin’, loosie sellin’ fat bastard,” according to the report.

He advocated for officers to participate in a “blue flu” strike on July 4, the Post reported. “Sadly the blue flu needs to be spread nationwide faster and more furious than the Wuhan Flu. The scumbag liberals ordered this sh*t sandwich… let them eat it,” Kobel wrote, the Post reported.

Chris Monahan, president of the NYPD Captains Endowment Association, said Kobel believed he will be exonerated, the Post reported.

“Unfortunately, [Kobel] has conducted thousands of internal investigations over the last several years. Clearly, he has angered some people along the way. In any event, he looks forward to being fully exonerated when all the facts come out,” Monahan said, the Post reported.

