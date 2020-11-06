The Green Bay Packers Beating The San Francisco 49ers Gets Solid TV Ratings

The Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers put up some solid TV ratings Thursday night.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the Packers beating the 49ers 34-17 on “Thursday Night Football” peaked with an average of 9.424 million viewers on Fox. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

All things considered, I think the NFL can sit back and be very happy with these ratings. Given how much stuff is going on in the world right now and how many eyeballs are glued to the election, you can’t complain when you peak with an average of 9.424 million viewers.

It’s a very respectable number for Fox and the NFL.

Plus, the 49ers aren’t even good right now. Pretty much all their best players are out with injuries. We all know that when a team falls off, people stop paying attention.

That didn’t happen Thursday night. Hell, maybe people were desperate to watch anything other than political coverage.

No matter what, the NFL can smile knowing that the ratings were solid for “TNF.” Now, we’ll see if the league can keep up the momentum.