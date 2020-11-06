French Authorities Reportedly Arrest 7 For Selling Fake COVID-19 Test Results

French officials announced Friday the arrest of 7 people who sold fake negative COVID-19 test results at the largest airport in Paris, the AP reported.

Officials charged 6 men and 1 woman with forgery, use of forgery and complicity in fraud, according to the AP. The Bobigny prosecutors office said the counterfeit documents were selling for $180 to $360 apiece at Charles de Gaulle Airport, the report continued.

The investigation began when a passenger checked in for a September flight to Addis Ababa and produced a faux document showing a negative test, the AP reported. The suspects could spend up to 5 years in prison and be fined around $445,000 if convicted. (RELATED: Andrew Cuomo Deploys National Guard To Airports, Warns People Not To Land Without ‘Proof Of A Negative Test’)

French police arrest seven people accused of offering fake negative Covid-19 test certificates to airport passengers https://t.co/6mVyJnr5kK — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 6, 2020

The group reportedly sold digital or paper copies of the forged documents, which allegedly used the names of actual laboratories that administer tests, according to the English language French outlet The Connexion. The forgers allegedly made over 200 fake negative certifications, the outlet continued.

Passengers arriving from the U.S. need to show a negative COVID-19 test, according to The Connexion. U.S. travelers can take the test before the flight or upon arrival.

France imposed another lockdown Oct. 28 that requires citizens to stay in their homes except to buy essential goods, to seek medical treatment or to exercise for up to an hour, Reuters reported. Anyone who leaves their home needs proper documentation explaining the reason for being out. The lockdown will remain in effect until December 1, according to the report.