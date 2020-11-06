Paul Chryst Says He Hopes Wisconsin Can Play Football Again ‘Sooner Than Later’

Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst wants to return to the field as soon as it’s safe to do so.

The Badgers have had two straight games canceled after a coronavirus breakout within the program, and now people are eyeing up the Michigan game to see what happens. Well, the man running the team wants to make a return as quickly as it can safely be done. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We’re all hopeful that we can get back sooner than later,” Chryst said in an audio recording tweeted by the team late Thursday afternoon.

He also added, “We just want the opportunity to get back and to do that we have to stop the spread.”

You can listen to his full comments below.

We’ll be back.

We'll be back.

And we'll be ready.

I think I speak for everyone when I say that we’re all ready for the Badgers to be back on the field. Yes, we want to be safe, but we’re itching for some football.

This outbreak came out of nowhere following the Illinois game, and things quickly fell apart for Wisconsin. Before we knew it, Graham Mertz was out and the team was engulfed by chaos.

Now, we wait to find out whether or not the game against Michigan will happen next Saturday in Ann Arbor. If that gets canceled, people are going to melt down in Wisconsin.

You best believe that.

Let’s do whatever it takes to get healthy and ready to roll. The entire state is riding with the Badgers!