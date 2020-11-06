College President Offers To Reimburse Students’ Bail, Fines For ‘Peaceful Protest’

A Minnesota college president offered to cover the fines and bail of students should they be arrested while protesting.

Suzanne Rivera, president of Macalester College, initially made the offer in June during the Black Lives Matter protest, saying “conscientious and peaceful refusal to obey certain laws, demands, orders or commands” to foster change “is a time-honored tradition in this country,” according to a Nov. 5 letter to students.

Rivera said again in a tweet on Thursday that Macalester students can rely on the college to support their right to civil disobedience as protests over the presidential election occurred across the country. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Bail Fund Promoted By Kamala Harris Helped Free Serial Domestic Abusers)

“Any currently enrolled student who participates in civil disobedience and needs help with bail or a fine they cannot afford can seek reimbursement by emailing me,” Rivera tweeted.

But Rivera maintained she would protect the right of students regardless of their political identity.

“I would defend free speech for our conservative students as vigorously as for our liberal students,” Rivera told Star Tribune.

Rivera said in the Thursday letter that despite “angry emails” and “threats of violence” the college would continue to offer assistance to students who can’t afford the consequences of civil disobedience because it is an equity issue.

“From my perspective, offering to reimburse fines for civil disobedience is an equity issue,” Rivera wrote. “What I am emphasizing here is that if any students cannot afford the fines for peaceful protest then I would be willing to reimburse them because freedom of speech is not a privilege only our wealthy students should enjoy.”

‘I understand that some people will disagree with my position on this and I affirm their right to tell me so’. I only ask that when we disagree, we engage in constructive dialogue about our differences of opinion, appreciating that each member of this community is entitled to safety, courtesy, and respect.”