Oregon Man Charged With Conspiring To Support ISIS For Over 5 Years

An Oregon man who distributed a publication on how to kill and injure someone using a knife was indicted on charges of conspiracy to support the Islamic State, the Associated Press reported.

Hawazen Sameer Mothafar, 31, was charged in federal court with conspiring to provide and providing material support to ISIS from Portland, Oregon, according to U.S. Attorney Billy Williams and FBI Special Agent in Charge Renn Cannon, the AP reported. Mothafar was released on the condition that he limits travel and use of electronic devices.

“The threat of ISIS-inspired terrorism remains very real thanks, in part, to an army of online supporters who produce propaganda that aims to incite ‘lone actor’ operators in the U.S. and around the world,” Cannon said.

Portland-area man charged with providing material support to ISIS for allegedly producing & distributing virtual recruitment & training information. More: https://t.co/GGIoTcLV0q pic.twitter.com/qFTKgDCMkZ — FBI Portland (@FBIPortland) November 6, 2020

Mothafar was indicted by a federal grand jury on allegations of conspiring with ISIS from February 2015 until his arrest on Thursday, the AP reported. He reportedly helped members make social media and email accounts and created and edited articles for the terrorist organization.

He is physically disabled and uses a wheelchair, according to the AP. (RELATED: American Who Attempted To Purchase A Firearm ‘Not For An Animal’ And Conspired To Support ISIS Ruled Mentally Unfit For Trial)

Mothafar also tried to gain information on how to pilot a drone on behalf of convicted Islamic extremist Saleck Ould Cheikh Mohamedou in December 2019, the AP reported. Mohamedou was convicted of attempted assassination against former President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz of Mauritania.

Mothafar is also accused of providing assistance to a pro-ISIS internet-based media publication Al Dura’a al Sunni, also known as the Sunni Shield, the AP reported.

