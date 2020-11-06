Will Florida Beat Georgia This Saturday?

Will Florida pull off a huge upset and beat Georgia this Saturday?

This is the biggest question in the world of SEC football at the moment, and I think there’s a great chance the Gators win Saturday in Athens. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In fact, I’m going to even take things one step further. I’m expecting Dan Mullen, Kyle Trask and the Gators to pull off the upset.

Here’s the reality of the situation as far as I can see it. Georgia is a damn good football team, and they have an outstanding defense.

However, Florida’s passing game is on a different level when Trask starts slinging it to Kyle Pitts, who is probably the best tight end in America.

So, can Georgia’s lockdown defense stop Florida’s offense? I think the answer to that is no. I don’t see how they can contain Trask or stop Pitts.

Trask is mobile enough to cause major headaches, buy time and Pitts will torch anybody on Georgia if they play him in single coverage.

The Bulldogs are favored by -3.5 points, and that’s the easiest line I’ve ever seen. I’m not just on Florida +3.5, but I’m taking Florida outright.

Smash the hammer! I’m officially calling the upset. Florida will beat Georgia in Athens.

You can catch the game at 3:30 EST on CBS.