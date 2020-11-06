REPORT: Rapper King Von Dead At 26 After Gunfight Breaks Out In Atlanta

Up and coming rapper King Von died early Friday morning after reportedly being involved in a gunfight outside of a nightclub in Atlanta.

The shootout occurred outside of the Monaco Hookah Lounge in downtown Atlanta between two groups of men who got in an argument, TMZ reported. Off-duty Atlanta police officers also opened fire amid the shooting.

JUST IN: King Von’s record label releases statement on his deathhttps://t.co/eJeH9L3Sqb — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 6, 2020



Six people in total were shot, the outlet reported. Three men died from their injuries, one being King Von, a friend told TMZ. None of the officers were injured. (RELATED: Up And Coming Rapper, Pop Smoke, Shot Dead In Los Angeles)

The shooting is reportedly being investigated by Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Atlanta Police Homicide. King Von was not shot by a police officer, according to TMZ.

The rapper was originally from Chicago. He released his first single, “Crazy Story,” in 2018. The rapper was signed on Lil Durk’s record label.

King Von most recently released a handful of singles in 2020 including “I Am What I Am,” “How It Go,” “All These N*ggas,” “Why He Told” and “Grandson For President.”

King Von had been previously arrested in 2019 in connection to a shooting. King Von and Lil Durk were accused of robbing a man and shooting him outside of an Atlanta drive-in.