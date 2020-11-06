Rush Limbaugh Suggests Joe Biden Won The Election Before Walking Back Comments

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh suggested Friday that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is the winner of the 2020 election before walking it back.

“The guy that won did not have any kind of massive pro-support,” Limbaugh said of Biden. “He was just the vessel. He was just the recipient of whatever anti-Trump sentiment there was out there. Now, he can tell himself all day long he’s been elected president, because he has, but … well, the reason I keep mentioning it is that, it’s too late now, but there should have been a way — there could have been a way — to counter that as part of the campaign.”

“But you’ll notice that … Republicans and the Trump people never once tried to properly categorize the Biden support. but, it’s a moot point now, so,” he continued.

Limbaugh made it clear that he believes there was cheating – an allegation that has run rampant with many Trump allies and the president himself. He also claimed that “they’re only altering presidential ballots” while explaining why Republicans succeeded in Congress but the president failed, The Daily Beast’s Matt Lewis reported.

Following a commercial break, Limbaugh appeared to walk back his concession and said “this is not what I’m doing” after alleging that Fox News anchor Bret Baier had just texted him regarding his earlier comments. Limbaugh added that Trump still has legal options regarding the election. (RELATED: Rush Limbaugh Discusses His Evangelical Faith In ‘Fox & Friends’ Interview)

“I didn’t say that,” Limbaugh said according to Mediaite. “I’m dealing in some hypotheticals here, but I’ve never conceded the election. I’ve never said that this was over. I’ve just finished saying Trump’s got legal options open to him.”

“If anyone out there thinks I’ve conceded anything, wrong! I’m sorry if anybody misunderstood me.” Limbaugh also said.

The 69-year-old has featured Trump on “The Rush Limbaugh Show,” having him on for two hours in October as a guest host for a virtual rally. Limbaugh and Trump have close ties, with the former praising Trump’s election as “providential” during the lengthy segment, The Hill reported.

Shortly after Limbaugh’s cancer diagnosis, Trump awarded the talk show host the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union address in February.

“Almost every American family knows the pain when a loved one is diagnosed with a serious illness,” Trump said during the announcement. “Here tonight is a special man, someone beloved by millions of Americans who just received a Stage 4 advanced cancer diagnosis. This is not good news, but what is good news is that he is the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet. Rush Limbaugh, thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country.”

Following the event, Biden ripped Trump’s decision to award Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, declaring that it should have gone to Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman instead.

“I think we should – and at the same time – he should be pinning a medal on Vindman and not on Rush Limbaugh,” Biden said in February after saying Trump “thinks he has free reign right now.”