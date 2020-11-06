Save Over 25% Off This HDTV Antenna With An 80-Mile Range And A Built-In 4G LTE Filter

Is there anything worse than being in the middle of the season finale of your favorite show, only to be interrupted with awkward pauses and picture pixelation? Before you chuck your bowl of popcorn at your screen in a fit of rage, perhaps there’s a better solution to this all-too-common connection issue.

Say hello to the ANTOP AT-400B Flat-Panel Antenna! This state of the art TV antenna is unlike any other you’ve used in the past. That’s because it uses something called smartpass amplifier technology that greatly improves the connection between the passive antenna and your TV. In simple terms: little bunches of pixelated squares won’t be ruining your favorite shows and movies anymore.

In addition to this advanced technology, this antenna also features a 4G LTE filter built right in, blocking any unwanted 3G and 4G wireless signals that could compromise your digital reception. Supported by HDTV, 1080P TV, 4K ULTRA HD, and compatible with TV converter boxes or digital TVs, almost everyone can benefit from the AT-400B antenna.

Unlike other antennas and satellite dishes out there, the ANTOP AT-400B Flat-Panel Antenna is incredibly sleek-looking, far from the eyesores you’re used to. With its UV-coated, weather-resistant exterior design, you can feel confident installing it on your roof, the side of your home, or any outdoor area. But if you want to keep it inside the home, that works too! Plus, thanks to its 65 to 80-mile range, you can enjoy all of your favorite shows and movies with incredible clarity.

Still not ready to make the switch? Check out these awesome reviews from real ANTOP AT-400B users!

“Works great, I replaced an old DirecTV dish with this and am feeding all of my TVs’ OTA channels.” – Dan

“Easy to install. I added the surge protector and I use a Tivo OTA tuner. I get 55 Channels. Worth the money.” – Tom

“Placed high in a closet and picking up twice the stations I was picking up with a flat-screen antenna.” – DDAlex

Normally listed at over $100 bucks, the ANTOP AT-400B Flat-Panel Antenna is currently discounted to just $79.99 — that’s over 25% off!

