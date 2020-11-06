Steve Bannon Got Dumped By His Own Lawyer

Steve Bannon, the former top advisor to President Donald Trump, started searching for new legal representation in his border wall fraud case Friday after his previous legal team summarily dropped him as a client.

William Burck, Bannon’s former-lead attorney, sent a letter to Judge Analisa Torres of the Southern District of New York Friday announcing the team’s decision. (RELATED: Bannon Arrested On Chinese Billionaire’s $28 Million Mega Yacht)

“On behalf of Defendant Stephen Bannon, we write respectfully to request an adjournment of the status conference currently scheduled for Monday, November 9 at 1:00 pm,” the letter reads. “Mr. Bannon is in the process of retaining new counsel, and Quinn Emanuel intends to move to withdraw.”

JUST IN: William Burck notified a court he intends to withdraw as BANNON’s attorney. He’s represented Bannon (as well as McGahn and Priebus) through years of Russia-related investigations. (h/t @joshgerstein) pic.twitter.com/GTuqSPGhKz — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 6, 2020

Burck’s decision comes just one day after Bannon called for Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray to be publicly executed for undermining Trump’s reelection chances. Twitter permanently banned Bannon from its platform over the comments.

Bannon and Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage were indicted in August for defrauding donors to their non-profit border wall project of millions of dollars.

The Daily Caller News Foundation previously reported on numerous red flags relating to the project, including Kolfage’s refusal to answer basic financial questions surrounding the donations solicited by the group.