Trump Could Face More Censorship On Twitter If He Loses Re-Election

President Donald Trump may be subject to increased censorship on his personal Twitter account if he loses the election and becomes a private citizen, according to Twitter.

Twitter allows for public officials to push the community guidelines further than private citizens in the interest of information and direct engagement of users with their elected officials, according to an official statement from the website.

“Twitter’s approach to world leaders, candidates, and public officials is based on the principle that people should be able to choose to see what their leaders are saying with clear context. This means that we may apply warnings and labels, and limit engagement to certain Tweets. This policy framework applies to current world leaders and candidates for office, and not private citizens when they no longer hold these positions,” a Twitter spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead. Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact,….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

“As we’ve stated many times, we want to be clear that the accounts of world leaders are not above our policies,” according to Twitter. (RELATED: Twitter Censors White House Account For Quoting Trump’s Flagged ‘THUGS’ Tweet)

Enforcement action will be directed at any account which promotes terrorism, clearly threatens violence; posts private information; shares “intimate photos or videos” without the subject’s consent; engages in child sexual exploitation; or encourages self-harm, according to Twitter.

Enforcement will occur without considering whether the information is valuable public knowledge.

Bloomberg first reported that Trump’s “special treatment” by the social networking site would end if Democratic nominee Joe Biden wins the election on Thursday.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.