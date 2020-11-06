‘Yellowstone’ Releases Great Video Showcasing The Relationship Between Monica And Kayce

“Yellowstone” recently released a great video about Monica and Kayce.

The show’s Twitter account tweeted a video Thursday night showcasing the relationship between the youngest Dutton son and his wife. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

I can promise fans of the show will love it. Give it a watch below.

The story arc between Monica and Kayce has been one of my favorite parts about “Yellowstone.” When we first met her, she wanted nothing to do with the Duttons. She was living with her family, Kayce and Tate on the reservation.

Slowly but surely as Kayce was sucked back into the ranch, Monica had to accept that she was now a Dutton.

Once they went to war to save Tate, she was all in.

I’ll be the first to admit that I wasn’t a big Monica fan at all in season one. I’ve loved Kayce’s character from the jump, but it took some time for me to come around to his wife.

I’m not sure if that’s how the writers intended it to be or not, but that’s the way it was for me. By the end of season three, I became a huge Monica fan.

Once she helped kill the predator killing Native American women, I was all in. That was such a badass scene.

Now, millions of fans around America eagerly await for the fourth season of “Yellowstone” to arrive! I honestly can’t wait.